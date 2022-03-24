Trout Season goes year-round and DEEP is stocking up

Teams are putting trout in lakes, rivers, and streams across the state

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The tradition of opening day for Trout Season has been cast away, and now, fishermen can try and catch trout all year long.

With that in mind, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was out by the banks of the Farmington River in Unionville with a team stocking the waters with both Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout.

Mike Beauchene, the supervising fisheries biologist at CT DEEP said, “we want everyone to know that trout fishing is open. Last year the Connecticut General Assembly passed a new law that removed any close season for Trout which means that year-round you can go fish for trout.”

Teams from the DEEP are now busy stocking trout across the state.

"We stock about 500 thousand trout in our lakes, ponds, rivers and streams each year,” said Beauchene.

Beauchene noted that in addition to Rainbow and Brown Trout, the hatchery in Burlington also raises Brook Trout and a hybrid species called a Tiger Trout.

The DEEP has seen many more fishermen take up the sport since the pandemic began and Beauchene added, “Spring is here, fishing is one of those great stress relievers. Even if you don’t catch anything, just being out there is awesome.”

To visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fishing page click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

