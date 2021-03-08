Car carrier truck crashes into car after it loses its brakes: police

The crash happened in Torrington. The driver in front of the truck was able to get out of the way without being injured.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A scary scene in Torrington Tuesday, when a truck lost control of its brakes and crashed into several cars.

The video that was posted on to Connecticut State Police's Facebook page showed a truck carrying several cars blaring what seems to be its horns.

The truck traveled down the road and hit a car as it tried to get out of the truck's way. Police said the driver in the front of the truck was able to avoid it and pulled safely off the road.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.