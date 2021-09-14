Truck fire closes all lanes on I-95 south in Stonington

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

STONINGTON, Conn. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed near exit 90 in Stonington on Tuesday after a truck caught on fire, police said.

Drivers should avoid the area and search for alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 90 in Stonington - all lanes are closed for a truck fire. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 14, 2021

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is developing.

