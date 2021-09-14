Truck fire closes all lanes on I-95 south in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed near exit 90 in Stonington on Tuesday after a truck caught on fire, police said.
Drivers should avoid the area and search for alternate routes.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is developing.
