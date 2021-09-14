x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Truck fire closes all lanes on I-95 south in Stonington

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Credit: FOX61

STONINGTON, Conn. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed near exit 90 in Stonington on Tuesday after a truck caught on fire, police said.

Drivers should avoid the area and search for alternate routes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is developing.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM