Truck vs. scooter crash closes Main Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle crash has closed Main Street in Hartford.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. A pickup truck collided with a motor scooter in the area of 1994 Main Street, near the intersection of Mahl Avenue. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

Main Street is closed between Battles Street and Pavilion Street.

