Trucks line up early for road salt in New Haven

Only one site in state to distribute salt

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Dump trucks are lining up Monday morning hours before Gateway terminal opens at 7am to get road salt.

Some local contractors are calling for more diverse options in where they get their road salt.

This comes as some claim to have waited for hours just to get one load of salt on their trucks ahead of Sunday’s predicted winter storm which ended up fizzling -- and according to those contractors, that one load won't be enough.

John Vasel said, "If there is no salt then obviously the public is going to be compromised."

During an interview with Vasel, another contractor named Peter Niro said, "Not even close, I need triple what I picked up today. I had 10 trucks getting salt for me... I need 40."

Both contractors say they had the same issue; Vasel with JV 3 Construction and Niro with All State Landscaping tell FOX61 they waited hours just to pick up one load of salt before the upcoming winter storms.

Peter Niro said, "There was about 500 trucks lined up here earlier today, we sat in line from 7 this morning till 5-oclock to get one load of salt and their starting to raise their prices they already have signs in there that the prices are going up."

Frustration echoed by John Vasel with J.V. 3 Construction who says he has no choice but to buy from Gateway Terminal.

Gateway, at last check, is the only supplier for salt in the state after another salt provider, DRVN Enterprise Inc., was shut down by the state to make way for pier reconstruction in New London, where DRVN Enterprise was based.

Vasel says this lack of access to a different source of materials is not only making it harder for more distribution of salt but is costing private contractors money.

Vasel said, "We had 10 trucks here for almost 10 hours from the time we left our shop to the time we got loaded. It cost me approximately 10-thousand dollars just to get loaded with a load of salt... 10-thousand dollars."

FOX61 reached out to Gateway Terminal for comment; they responded on Sunday with this statement: