Trumbull 15U opens 2021 Babe Ruth World Series with win over Mifflin County, PA

The Connecticut team's next game is on August 13 against the East Texas Sate Champ Del Rio.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — In the dog days of summer most people watch baseball, but for the Trumbull 15U All-Stars team --they play baseball.

For the third time in the last ten years, Trumbull headed down to Eagle Pass, Texas as the New England Champion after beating the defending Connecticut State Champion New London.

The team then beat the Middle Atlantic Champion Mifflin County, PA on Wednesday by a final score of 4-0.

"(An) Extremely close-knit group, they are very loyal to each other --the families are very loyal to each other," said Coach Mike Buswell of the team before they went to Texas. "They have this as a goal in the back of their mind for a couple years. To be able to come back out here for a great all-star run and they put it all together, makes it very special."

The Connecticut team was placed in the National Division of the tournament, which itself runs from August 11 to August 18. In addition to Mifflin County, East Texas Champion Del Rio, TX, Southeast Region Champion Tallahassee, FL, and Pacific Northwest Region Champion Kelso, WA make up National Division.

Trumbull's next game will be against the Del Rio, TX on August 13. The top three teams of the National and American Divisions will participate in playoffs starting August 16. A champion will be crowned on Wednesday, August 18.

According to the Eagle Pass Babe Ruth World Series website, all the games will be broadcasted live on its Facebook page with no audio. Games will also be on the GameChanger app.

A schedule for the games can be found here.

