Trumbull crash kills couple from Bridgeport: police

Police said Noelli Escarraga, 69, and his wife, Maria Escarraga, 62, both of Bridgeport, died from their injuries

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A Bridgeport couple has died after a single-car crash in Trumbull on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said Noelli Escarraga, 69, and his wife, Maria Escarraga, 62, both of Bridgeport, died from their injuries when the car they were in, traveling southbound on Quarry Road near Old Town Road, collided head-on with the bridge abutment.

Police said the car had traveled southbound on Quarry Road where it drove through the intersection, crossed over Old Town Road, and then struck the bridge where the vehicle came to rest. The accident scene consisted of the intersection of Old Town Road at Quarry Road.

The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Divisions are currently investigating this incident.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.