Trump pardons Connecticut man convicted of health care fraud

Glen Moss was among dozens of people Trump pardoned Wednesday during the final hours of his administration.

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in a 1998 health care fraud case has been granted a full pardon by Donald Trump.

Glen Moss was among dozens of people Trump pardoned Wednesday during the final hours of his administration.

Moss had acknowledged conspiring to pay kickbacks to obtain referrals for his employer, Analytical Diagnostics Lab of Brooklyn, N.Y.

He pleaded guilty to a tax charge, admitting that he earned close to $500,000 in 1992, but claimed a taxable income of just over $2,000.