TSA recovers lipstick stun gun, bullets at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Airport officials are warning travelers of what not to bring on the plane after TSA at Bradley International Airport recovered items that are prohibited.

Daniel Velez, the New England Region spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, told FOX61 officers discovered a lipstick stun gun and .380 caliber bullets during a security screening.

A 41-year-old woman was traveling to Baltimore/Washinton International Thurgood Mashshall Airport and had them in her carry-on bag, he said.

According to Velez's statement, Connecticut State Police responded and confiscated the items.

Officials say passengers should review how to properly travel with such items before heading to the airport.

Click here to see the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" page.

