x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TSA recovers lipstick stun gun, bullets at Bradley International Airport

Officials say passengers should review how to properly travel with such items by visiting the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" page.
Credit: @TSA_NewEngland/Twitter

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Airport officials are warning travelers of what not to bring on the plane after TSA at Bradley International Airport recovered items that are prohibited.

Daniel Velez, the New England Region spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, told FOX61 officers discovered a lipstick stun gun and .380 caliber bullets during a security screening.

A 41-year-old woman was traveling to Baltimore/Washinton International Thurgood Mashshall Airport and had them in her carry-on bag, he said.

According to Velez's statement, Connecticut State Police responded and confiscated the items.

RELATED: Travel plans in a tailspin as Spirit Airline delays and cancellations wrack Bradley

Officials say passengers should review how to properly travel with such items before heading to the airport.

Click here to see the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" page.

RELATED: Man arrested after a violent medical episode at Bradley Airport

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM