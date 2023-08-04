TSA stops passenger from carrying a loaded handgun onto a plane at Tweed Airport

Being the eighth firearm detected in Connecticut this year, TSA couldn't let this fly under their radar.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tweed New Haven Airport prevented a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

This happened on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3 during a security screening. Upon checking the 46-year-old man's backpack, TSA discover a loaded 9mm with a round chamber.

The South Carolina resident stated that he was in a rush and forgot to put the firearm into his checked luggage, according to TSA. This mistake caused the passenger to miss his flight.

“Even if you have a valid permit to carry, there are proper procedures you still have to follow in order to travel with a firearm,” said William Csontos, TSA Federal Security Director for Connecticut. “When traveling with a firearm, gun owners need to have a permit to carry, and ensure the firearm is in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Finally, they need to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter.

TSA reserves the right to fine travelers who carry guns and gun parts through checkpoints. The first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3000 and can raise up to as much as $15,000 depending on the circumstances. This goes for passengers who have concealed gun carry permits as they do not allow for firearms to be carried onto airplanes. The complete list of civil penalties is posted here.

This was the eighth firearm detected in a Connecticut airport in 2023, with TSA detecting a total of 35 firearms in New England security checkpoints as a whole. This is compared to last year's record 47 firearm detection at New England security checkpoints, according to TSA.

Travelers are however able to carry unloaded firearms in their check baggage as long as ammunition is locked in a hardback case and packed separately. They also must be declared at the airline check-in counter.

---

----

