Tunnel to Towers pays off fallen Bristol officer’s mortgage

The foundation's CEO hand-delivered the mortgage payoff notice to the family of Sgt. Dustin Demonte earlier this week.

The home mortgage for the family of fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte has been paid off in full as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Season of Hope Campaign.

The foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage by handing DeMonte’s widow a payoff notice earlier this week.

“There are no words to express my gratitude to Mr. (Frank) Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundations,” Laura DeMonte said in a statement. “To have the freedom to continue forward without the financial burden of a mortgage allows me to spend the most time and energy on my children as possible, which I am so thankful for.”

Sgt. DeMonte was one of the two officers killed on Oct. 12, 2022 in an apparent ambush attack. He was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department and left behind his pregnant wife and their two young children.

“It was important for me to deliver this news in person, to show Laura that while it seems that the world has moved on, we have not forgotten her husband’s sacrifice,” said Frank Siller, the foundation’s chairman and CEO. “As her family prepares to celebrate the first Christmas without Dustin, we want her to know she can stay in the home they shared forever.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

