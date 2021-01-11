Turkey prep starts early at Connecticut's Foodshare

As the calendar turns to November, Connecticut Foodshare's has kicked off their "Turkey and 30" campaign.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Workers and volunteers at Connecticut Foodshare always expect the pace to pick up when November arrives, but, in 2021, it’s even more so.

This year, Foodshare, which now covers the entire state, has a goal of gathering 50,000 turkeys for families in need over Thanksgiving.

Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare said November is their single busiest month of the year.

The 100,000 square-foot Wallingford warehouse's operations manager, Sarah Hopkins, described November as: “basically its organized chaos, there’s no other term for it.”

Jakubowski says between complications brought on by COVID-19 and supply chain issues, the challenge ahead is “daunting,” but doable.

“I know that 50,000 turkeys is a very large number, however, we’re very confident we will be able to meet that though the generosity of the folks in Connecticut," Jakubowski added.

Foodshare’s “Turkey and 30” campaign has returned beginning November 1st.

"The Turkey is so people can have a good Thanksgiving, the $30 is to help us do our work the rest of the year," Jakubowski said.

This year, once again, Connecticut Foodshare isn’t only looking for donations, but for volunteers as well.

