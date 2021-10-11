'Turkey and 30' aims at gathering 50,000 turkeys for families this Thanksgiving

Between COVID-19 and issues in the supply chain, Foodshare's president and CEO said the challenge is daunting but doable.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Organizations in Connecticut are pulling out all the stops in order to make sure every household that wants a turkey for Thanksgiving will get one.

This year, Connecticut Foodshare, which now covers the entire state, has a goal of gathering 50,000 turkeys for families in need over Thanksgiving.

Jason Jakubowski, President, and CEO of Foodshare said November is their single busiest month of the year.

The 100,000 square-foot Wallingford warehouse's operations manager, Sarah Hopkins, described November as: “basically its organized chaos, there’s no other term for it.”

Jakubowski says between complications brought on by COVID-19 and supply chain issues, the challenge ahead is “daunting,” but doable. However, they need the public's help.

Foodshare’s “Turkey and 30” campaign has returned beginning November 1st.

"The turkey is so people can have a good Thanksgiving, the $30 is to help us do our work the rest of the year," Jakubowski said.

This year, once again, Connecticut Foodshare isn’t only looking for donations, but for volunteers as well.

