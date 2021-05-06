Tweed New Haven Regional Airport to announce expansion plans

Avelo Airlines will also plan to make Tweed its base of East Coast operations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport are set to announce plans that include the expansion and construction of a new, carbon-neutral terminal with “no cost to local taxpayers.”

A news conference that will include Gov. Ned Lamont and local and state leaders is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to further outline details and plans for the airport.

According to officials, the airport’s current operator Avports LLC has agreed to invest more than $100 million of its own money to expand the infrastructure at Tweed, starting with a new 74,000-square-foot terminal on the East Haven side of the airfield and extend the runway. This would allow for more direct flights to other destinations.

“This is an exciting day for New Haven, as we are now finally able to accomplish something that has alluded our City and its neighbors for too many years,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker in a statement ahead of the announcement.

He said the agreement between the airport, Avports, and the city of New Haven ends the city’s decades of financial subsidies to the airport.

“The path forward will allow for air travel that is more accessible and affordable for residents and significant community benefits to the neighborhood and the city.

Officials said the project is part of the airport's "Master Plan" which was recently updated after hearing from the public for several months. The agreement requires additional approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as the New Haven Board of Alders.

Avports, which has been managing Tweed for over 20 years, said the project will result in creating “thousands of local jobs” and “eliminate the need for exiting state and city subsidies.”

In addition to the expansion, Avelo Airlines will make Tweed airport its East Coast Base.

Officials said it's a $60 million investment in the community, including stationing three 737-700 Next Gen aircraft there by the end of 2021. The stationing will add over 100 crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, technicians, and customer support personnel.

Beginning this summer, Avelo will begin its operations at Tweet with nonstop scheduled service to several destinations

Officials said Avelo's investment in the community includes $1.2 million to help fund improvements at Tweed's existing west terminal.

Officials said the agreement will include a number of protections to ensure that Avports operates the airport as a good neighbor. In addition to abiding by local noise ordinances, Avports will implement requirements from an updated noise study within 5 years of FAA approval and will invest up to $1.75 million in additional noise mitigation programs.

Avports will also fund environmental and traffic mitigation, with total community investments of approximately $5 million.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.