Two-alarm fire displaces several people in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport firefighters are still on scene of a fire at a multi-family home that broke out around 6:30 Saturday evening.

The city's Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a structure fire in the 300-block of Olive St. The call was updated to a second alarm fire upon arrival.

City officials say there are an undetermined amount of residents displaced, but the Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority and the Red Cross are helping to support them with any immediate sheltering needs.