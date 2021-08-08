Two-alarm fire in Hartford's South End

The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in Hartford's South End tonight. The call for a fire in a residential building on Barker Street, between Wethersfield Avenue and Franklin Avenue, came in just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story; we'll have more information as it becomes available.

