Two arrested in connection to Plainfield overdose death

Dean Barr, 52, of Plainfield, died in February after he was found unresponsive after an overdose.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Two people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a man in February.

Dean Barr, 52, of Plainfield, was found unresponsive in a parking lot on February 15. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said Barr died of an overdose.

This week, 28-year-old Justin Shirley, of Griswold, was charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Sale/Distribution of Illicit Narcotics. Sally Williamson, 56, of Plainfield, was charged with Cruelty to Persons and Providing a False Statement.

A police investigation found Williamson had taken Barr to Shirley’s residence where Shirley distributed heroin/fentanyl to Barr. Williamson is Shirley's parent.

Williamson then took Barr back to his residence at which time he began showing signs that he was overdosing on narcotics, according to police. Williamson subsequently left Barr alone in the parking lot, despite the temperature being below 22 degrees and heavy winds, without rendering aid or contacting emergency services.

Police said Williamson then hindered the investigation by not cooperating with law enforcement.

Williamson was released on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on August 1. Shirley is being held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.