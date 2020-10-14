Two arrested and another at large after shots fired, stolen car chase through multiple towns, police say

A car was stolen out of Bloomfield before shots were fired in East Hartford. The driver then lead officers on a pursuit into Hartford, where the vehicle crashed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident that crossed over into multiple towns/cities Tuesday night.

According to a Hartford Police tweet, a car was stolen out of Bloomfield before shots were fired in East Hartford.

The driver then lead officers on a pursuit into Hartford, where the vehicle then crashed.

FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado reports the car crashed at the corner of Albany Avenue and Burton Street.

Hartford PD say two people are in custody, while a third suspect remains at large.

Police were seen running in the area of the Church Of God & Saints Christ looking for that suspect.

This is a developing story.