Two people found dead inside Shelton home

SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton police are investigating two deceased people found inside of a home Saturday evening.

According to the Shelton Police Department, police were called to 88 Sorghum Road to conduct a welfare check around 3:30 pm when they found the two bodies.

Shelton Detectives along with the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division are currently investigating the cause of deaths. Police have confirmed there is no known threat to the public.