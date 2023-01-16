Bristol residents threatened by gun in catalytic converter thefts

The three incidents occurred on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol homeowners were threatened by suspects with a gun when they interrupted a catalytic converter theft overnight into Monday morning, according to police. A third homeowner also interrupted the crime.

During the late hours of Sunday into early Monday, the Bristol police said they responded to three separate catalytic converter thefts. The incidents were all interrupted by the property owners. During two of the three encounters, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and threatened to harm the respective property owners. No one was harmed during the separate incidents.

The three incidents occurred on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street. The streets are within several miles of each other.

All the witnesses described three or four suspects, wearing ski masks or hoodies, and operating a grey or silver sedan. No further descriptions were available by police, and no one was harmed during these three separate incidents.

Any homeowners in the area with video surveillance equipment are asked to review their video and contact the Bristol police department.

Police said property owners should prioritize their own safety and contact emergency 911 as soon as possible and safely provide as much identifying suspect information as possible.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.