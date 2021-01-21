Two charged for defacing Sandy Hook memorial mural in Southington

Police said Cavallo and Lombardi used spray paint to cover the mural and butterflies representing the victims. Both turned themselves into Southington PD on Tuesday.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police arrested two suspects in the vandalism of a mural honoring the 26 victims of Sandy Hook school shooting.

According to a release, Southington officers have responded to past incidents of vandalism at the 245 Summer Street property, where the owner donated the back of one structure for the mural.

However, the vandals arrested this week were the first to deface the actual memorial mural.

In collaboration with Plainville PD, officials identified 20-year-old Lorenzo Cavallo, of Plainville and 21-year-old Gina Lombardi, of Bristol as the suspects.

Police said Cavallo and Lombardi used spray paint to cover the mural and butterflies that represented the victims.

On Tuesday, both turned themselves into the Southington Police Department.

According to a release, Lombardi told officers she was apologetic, didn't know the significance of the mural and was not intentionally defacing the memorial.

The vandalism was a 'bad knee jerk reaction' to an incident with law enforcement in Plainville that left her feeling helpless, Lombardi told police.

Officials said she also confirmed that Lorenzo was also responsible for adding graffiti.

Both have been charged with 1st degree Criminal Mischief and 1st degree Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief.