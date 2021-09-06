Two children treated for burns after Bristol bonfire

Police said someone put an accelerant on an already burning fire.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two children were injured during a bonfire Sunday after someone put an accelerant into the flames, Bristol police said Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Pine Court around 8:35 p.m. to assist burn victims at the residence.

Police said two children, ages 5 and 7, were burned when an accelerant was put into a backyard bonfire. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

"Members of the Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division responded to investigate further," police said. "The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was requested and responded to assist in processing the scene."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Cote at 860-314-4565.

