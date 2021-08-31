Two Connecticut residents test positive for West Nile virus: CT DPH

Officials said these are the first two cases of WNV-associated illness identified in the state this season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) announced Tuesday that two residents have tested positive for West Nile virus infection.

According to officials, the cases are the first two of WNV-associated illness identified in the state this season.

DPH said in a press release the patients are residents of West Haven and Bridgeport and are between 70-79 years of age.

Both became ill during the third week of August with meningitis and meningoencephalitis before lab results confirmed the WNV infection, officials added.

The patients are hospitalized and recovering.

"The identification of two Connecticut residents with West Nile virus-associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection," said Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, senior advisor to the Governor for Health and Human Services, and acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health. "As we approach the cooler weather and the holiday weekend, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

Earlier this summer, state officials revealed the West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes that were tested from Meriden and Waterford.

According to the DPH, West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999 and is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the US. Last year, CAES detected WNV in 143 mosquito samples from 23 towns and eight human cases were reported.

Before 2021, 166 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Connecticut, of which four were fatal, officials added.

"We continue to have weather conditions that are favorable for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus," added Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment station. "These mosquitoes are most abundant in urban and suburban areas with dense human populations. We anticipate continued risk for human infection until mosquito activity subsides in October.”

Here's what you can do to minimize the risk:

Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Officials added most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms; however, 1 in 5 people develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions can develop a more severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

For information on West Nile Virus and how to prevent mosquito bites, visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program website.

For more information on the state's mosquito surveillance, click here.

