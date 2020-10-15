Two East Hartford police officers arrested on attempted larceny charges

The pair are accused of trying to get paid on a private job for hours not worked

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two East Hartford police officers, with nearly a half century of service between them have been charged for allegedly asking a private contractor to approve paperwork which would have paid them for hours they did not work.

Officials said on August 4, a private-duty contractor involved in a road construction project contacted East Hartford Police regarding a billing discrepancy for police services hired on August 3 in East Hartford. The contractor said the officers at the construction site allegedly required payment authorization signatures from the contractor for police service hours not worked.

Officials said the department reviewed the allegations and conducted a criminal investigation.

Sergeant Ian Allison, 51, and Officer Robert Jones, 54, were charged each with Criminal Attempt, Larceny 2nd degree and were placed on administrative leave and until the completion of the Internal affairs investigation, no longer have police powers.

Allison and Jones turned themselves in to police Wednesday. They were released on Promise to Appear, and are scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on October 27. Currently, the East Hartford Police Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation into this matter.