'3 robberies in 4 days' | Middletown pair charged in string of bank robberies

The two were charged with robberies in Glastonbury, Newington and West Hartford.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days.

Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery offenses.

The FBI and local police departments have been investigating multiple robberies that occurred this summer at People’s United Bank branches located in Stop & Shop supermarkets in Connecticut.

The indictment alleges that Rizzo robbed People’s United Bank branches located in Stop & Shop supermarkets in Glastonbury on July 16 and in Newington on July 18, and that Rizzo and Pantano together robbed a People’s United Bank branch located in a Stop & Shop in West Hartford on July 20.

Rizzo and Pantano appeared Tuesday and were ordered detained.

The charge of bank robbery carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.