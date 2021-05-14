Two funerals for New Haven firefighters in less than a week

Friday began with the funeral for New Haven firefighter Will McMillian, who died unexpectedly last week.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The body of firefighter Ricardo Torres was escorted by police and fire from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to New Haven, passing fire HQ here in New Haven on the way to a nearby New Haven funeral home late Friday afternoon.

Friday began with the funeral for New Haven firefighter Will McMillian, who died unexpectedly last week.

It has been a brutal stretch for the department, with McMillian's death May 6 followed on May 12 by a house fire that killed Torres and critically injured Lt. Samod Rankins.

"It tore me to pieces," said Sean Hardy, a cousin of Rankins.

Rankins has been removed from a ventilator at Bridgeport Hospital. And his cousin says his positivity will serve him well in his recovery.

"He just has it in his heart," Hardy said. "But that was instilled with him through his parents, through his mother, through his grandparents. We have that kind of bloodline."

Sources tell FOX61 Rankins cannot speak presently, due to an injury sustained in the fire. So, he must communicate by writing. But, his cousin is confident he will once again live his life's mission: helping others.

"From a child up until now even at the firehouse and becoming Lieutenant and personally here at Mauro Sheridan School," said Hardy.

Mauro Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School is where Sean Hardy works.

"Every year I invite him to come read or speak with our students along with Chief Alston," Hardy added.

Saturday, Rankins family is holding a prayer vigil for him and his fallen Engine Co. 6 teammate, Ricardo Torres, at Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Baptist Church on Brewster Street in New Haven at 11 AM.

"Our ancestors started that church in the early 30s and Bishop Elijah Davis, who is the pastor, is also Nuke's uncle," Hardy said.

