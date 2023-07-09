Two in critical condition after three-car crash, New Haven police investigate

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for 'significant injuries' where he remains in critical condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people are in critical condition after a three-car crash in New Haven on Sunday.

Police said that the three-car crash occurred in the area of Foxon Boulevard.

When New Haven police responded to the scene they found a Nissan Pathfinder had collided with a Mercedes Benz E350 and a Hyundai Elantra.

Investigators said they believe that the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Foxon Boulevard and veered into the opposing travel lane, leading to a collision with the two vehicles traveling westbound.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for 'significant injuries' where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was also taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for injuries and is in critical but stable condition.

The driver and operator of the Hyundai Elantra were evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries and were discharged.

Police said the Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to analyze the evidence and determine how the crash happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS.

