Two injured in shooting on East Street in Hartford, police investigating

An adult female victim was located at the scene and is in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital. A male victim drove himself to Hartford Hospital hours later.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to HPD officials, an adult female victim was located in the area of  22 East Street with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Hours later, a man drove himself to Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His injury was also non-life threatening.

Lt. Paul Cicero says that details of the case are 'convoluted' and more information will be available later.

FOX61 will provide more when the information becomes available.