Two injured in shooting on East Street in Hartford, police investigating

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to HPD officials, an adult female victim was located in the area of 22 East Street with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Hours later, a man drove himself to Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. His injury was also non-life threatening.

Lt. Paul Cicero says that details of the case are 'convoluted' and more information will be available later.

