Two injured in car crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad provided an update on an accident that took place at North State Street, and Canal Street, Friday around 10:59 p.m.
Police said that a 23-year-old Norwalk resident was driving in the intersection of North State Street at Canal Street in a 2017 Jaguar when it collided with a 2012 Ford Escape that was being driven by a 22-year-old Wilton resident.
According to police, the impact sent both vehicles to the northwest corner of the intersection, causing severe damage.
Police said the Ford Escape driver suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.
The 23-year-old driver had severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment.
The collision is still under investigation.
Anyone with information, please contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.