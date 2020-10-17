Two injured in car crash in Stamford

The collision took place at North State Street, and Canal Street Friday night.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad provided an update on an accident that took place at North State Street, and Canal Street, Friday around 10:59 p.m.

Police said that a 23-year-old Norwalk resident was driving in the intersection of North State Street at Canal Street in a 2017 Jaguar when it collided with a 2012 Ford Escape that was being driven by a 22-year-old Wilton resident.

According to police, the impact sent both vehicles to the northwest corner of the intersection, causing severe damage.

Police said the Ford Escape driver suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The 23-year-old driver had severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The collision is still under investigation.