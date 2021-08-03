Two killed in Windsor crash

One car was heading north in the southbound lane of Windsor Avenue

WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people were killed as a result of a crash Monday afternoon according to police.

Officials said at 4:43 PM emergency crews were called to a two car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue, Rt. 159, at Park Avenue, Rt. 178. Witnesses to the crash and arriving officers freed and gave assistance to the three people injured, two of which were unresponsive. One of the cars had caught fire as a result of the accident.

Police said a Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Windsor Ave as it approached the intersection of Park Ave. A Jeep Compass was turning south onto Windsor Ave from Park Ave and was struck by the Malibu.

The operator of the Jeep Compass was identified as Remicia Francis, 51, of Windsor. Francis died at the hospital. The front seat passenger of the Chevy Malibu was identified as Corey Mackey, 42 of Hartford. Mackey also died at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu sustained serious injuries and was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The regional accident investigation team was called to the scene to complete the investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

