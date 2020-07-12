Two killed in wrong-way crash on Route 25 in Bridgeport, State Police investigating

Officials say the Buick struck the Nissan head on and both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of this crash.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State Police said Monday they are investigating a double fatal wrong-way crash.

According to a release, a Nissan Maxima was traveling in the right lane heading southbound on Route 25 South, in the area of Exit 3 while a Buick Lesabre Limited was driving the wrong-way in the southbound lanes.

The Nissan driver was identified by State Police as 28-year-old Kye Jackson, of Stratford.

22-year-old Tyler Field Stevens was identified as the Buick driver.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist in this incident as did Bridgeport FD, Bridgeport PD and Connecticut DOT.