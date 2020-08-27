Two men facing charges after robbery, police chase, crash in New Haven

The chase went from Fair Haven across the Ferry Street bridge and into the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood before the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say two men were arrested after an attempted arrest resulted in a police pursuit and crash Tuesday night.

According to a release, around 9 p.m. officers attempted to stop a man, later identified as 24-year-old Rayquan Livingston of East Haven, as he exited his car at a gas station on Chapel Street at Ferry Street.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Livingston after an armed robbery last week on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Officials say when he saw police, he sped off in his car on Ferry Street.

After refusing to stop, Livingston led officers on a pursuit from Fair Haven traveled across the Ferry Street bridge into the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Malik Brown of New Haven, threw a handgun and drug contraband from the car on Farren Avenue.

Officers seized the gun and drugs.

After Livington continued to speed, police say he lost control of his vehicle on Farren Avenue near Chamberlain Street.

They struck a tree and the vehicle rolled onto its roof.

Officers helped both men escape from the overturned vehicle as its engine bay caught fire.

Livingston and Brown were transported to the hospital for medical evaluations. They remained there overnight under police guard, officials said.

They were transferred to the NHPD Union Avenue Detention Center Wednesday and are scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday.

Livingston faces the following charges under the robbery warrant and Tuesday's incident:

Robbery first degree.



Larceny second degree.



Unlawful restraint first degree.



Conspiracy charges.



Engaging police in pursuit.



Interfering with an officer.



Reckless endangerment first degree.



Reckless Driving.



Four additional motor vehicle violations.



Four failure to appear arrest warrants (New Haven, East Haven, Naugatuck, and Troop C).

Malik Brown is charged with the following:

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Weapon in a motor vehicle.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell.

An Infraction.

Livingston is being held in lieu of $187,000 bail and Brown is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.