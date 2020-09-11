Two Middletown schools moving to distance learning on Monday due to COVID

Two students and a staff member at Van Buren Moody School tested positive over the weekend.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Two schools in Middletown are temporarily switching to remote learning starting on Monday.

Moody Elementary School in Middletown is suspending in-person classes for two weeks after a staff member and two students tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Michael Conner announced on Sunday.

Conner said that based on contact tracing and consultation with the city's health department, Van Buren Moody School will operate remotely beginning Monday, November 9th. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Nov. 23rd.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School will also operate remotely beginning Monday, with students returning November 16th. Conner said that is due to the number of staff that are in quarantine.

"Our top priority is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff," Conner wrote in a message to the school community. "Please take advantage of our weekly testing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus."

A PCR Mobile Testing Lab will be at Lawrence School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Conner.