Two more COVID-19 patients identified in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. — A third COVID-19 patient had been identified in Stratford city officials announced on Sunday.
Officails said, "A male in his mid-40s and a female over 80 have both tested positive for the Coronavirus. Public Health officials previously identified a positive COVID-19 patient who is a student at Wilcoxson Elementary School. The Wilcoxson student has since recovered."
“We now have two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stratford,” said Director of Health, Andrea Boissevain. “Both of these new patients are under medical care and will be self-quarantining. We are unable to provide any further details specific to these two patients at this time.”
“These two new cases are unfortunate, but entirely anticipated,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “This highlights the continued need for residents to practice social distancing, stay home and away from the public as much as is possible and practical, and to frequently wash and sanitize hands and surfaces.