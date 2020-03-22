Two more COVID-19 patients identified in Stratford

Brings total to three in town, one has recovered

STRATFORD, Conn. — A third COVID-19 patient had been identified in Stratford city officials announced on Sunday.

Officails said, "A male in his mid-40s and a female over 80 have both tested positive for the Coronavirus. Public Health officials previously identified a positive COVID-19 patient who is a student at Wilcoxson Elementary School. The Wilcoxson student has since recovered."

“We now have two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stratford,” said Director of Health, Andrea Boissevain. “Both of these new patients are under medical care and will be self-quarantining. We are unable to provide any further details specific to these two patients at this time.”