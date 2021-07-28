x
Two New Haven men arrested for illegal possession of seven firearms

Police said 23-year-old Charles Henderson, and 20-year-old Davante Jones are legally barred from from possessing firearms.
Credit: New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two New-Haven residents were arraigned this week after officers located multiple firearms in their possession on Monday.

New Haven Police said they received information that the two men had the guns, although they are legally barred from possessing them.

After an investigation, officials located 23-year-old Charles Henderson, and 20-year-old Davante Jones at a Blatchley Avenue home.

Detectives searched the residence and found one rifle and six semi-automatic handguns.

Credit: New Haven Police
Charles Henderson and Davante Jones

Charles Henderson was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
  • Stealing of a Firearm
  • Risk of Injury to a Minor

Davante Jones was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
  • Risk of Injury to a Minor

Both men were held on $400,000 bond each and appeared in court on Tuesday.

See the guns that were seized by police below.

Guns seized in New Haven search

1 / 7
New Haven police

