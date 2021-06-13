Two North Stonington dogs compete at Westminster

Shadow and Pirate are brother and sister Bordeaux’s who were bred and raised by husband and wife team Billy and Amanda Vine of North Stonington.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Among those competing for best in show today at the Westminster dog show are two Connecticut dogs.

It’s the first time competing for both handlers and pups. The two dogs not yet two years old, weigh in at around 150 pounds.

The couple submitted applications for these two and a few other dogs to compete at Westminster, saying it was a dream of theirs. They were thrilled to find out Shadow and Pirate made the cut.

“We’re humbled, we’re a husband and wife team we’re bringing two of our home bread dogs,” said Billy Vine.

A lot of preparation went into preparing for the big day.

“We actually have a doggie treadmill that we use to help them with their muscle mass, because these dogs grow so big so quick. We have to be mindful about the exertion that they have, their playtime, their exercise because it could hurt their joints and their bones. A little extra fatten balls is what I make for pirate because she runs a little leaner. We do a lot of leash training and things like that and you’re basic what you would see in the show rings,” said Amanda Vine.

The couple owns Big Dog Bordeaux Kennel where they breed Bordeaux’s on their 30 acre North Stonington property.

