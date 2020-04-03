Two pedestrians struck by SUV, one seriously injured in New London

According to officials, the accident occurred near 50 Pequot Avenue, in front of Electric Boat.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police urge residents and drivers to stay clear of an area where two pedestrians were struck by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said on Twitter, the accident occurred shortly after 12 p.m. near 50 Pequot Avenue a traffic circle in front of Electric Boat.

According to New London Police, a man and a woman were on the sidewalk when an SUV left the roadway and struck them.

The woman has sustained serious injuries, while the male did not.

Both pedestrians and the driver have been transported to area hospitals.

Officials have not yet confirmed the condition of the driver.

Officers are on scene, as the investigation remains active.