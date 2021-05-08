Two pedestrians suffer critical injuries in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police say an overnight accident in the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries.

In a press release, the New Haven Police Department says they responded to the intersection near Farren Avenue and Fulton Street around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, for a report of a red pick-up truck colliding with two pedestrians. The New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene to treat and transported both male victims to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they are listed in critical-but-stable condition. The operator of the pick-up sustained minor injuries.