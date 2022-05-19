Harford crash into substation leave two hospitalized

The crash occurred on Affleck Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a police substation on Affleck St. in Hartford's Frog Hollow neighborhood Thursday night.

The vehicle ran up a grassy embankment and crashed into the awning of the substation.

People in the neighborhood tell FOX61 they heard at least one gunshot just before the crash. Police have not yet confirmed that it is related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

