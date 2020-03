A man and woman were hurt

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police said a man and woman were injured by a single gunshot Tuesday night.

Police said around 9 p.m. they responded to 121 Sunny Lane, for a reported shots fired call. When they arrived they found a man, and a woman had both suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of a single gunshot.

The incident was isolated to only one apartment. Both parties were taken to St. Mary's Hospital.