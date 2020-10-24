Two people injured taken to hospital after Bridgeport shooting

Police are investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two people were injured of gunshots in Bridgeport around 11:00 P.M on Friday.

Bridgeport Police responded to a report of gunshots at 705 Beechwood Ave, according to dispatch records.

Officials said a man and a woman were involved in the incident. Police have not disclosed the identity of the persons.

The male sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and the abdomen. He was immediately taken to Saint Vincent Medical Center. The woman involved in the altercation was brought to Bridgeport Hospital with serious gunshots wound to the face.

Officials said both people are being treated and are in stable condition.