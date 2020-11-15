Two people shot outside Hartford Taco Bell

Police say both victims are conscious and alert.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing as many as seven shots. Police say the two victims were conscious and alert, and that they cleared the restaurant and parking lot.

Police say a person of interest has been detained.

