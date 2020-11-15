x
Two people shot outside Hartford Taco Bell

Police say both victims are conscious and alert.
Credit: Dave Puglisi/FOX61
Hartford Police say 2 people were shot at the Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave., Nov. 15, 2020

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford, police say. 

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing as many as seven shots. Police say the two victims were conscious and alert, and that they cleared the restaurant and parking lot. 

Police say a person of interest has been detained.

