Two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on Route 67: Seymour police

Police are searching for a 2014-2016 Acura MDX with front end and headlight damage on the driver's side.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV on Bank Street (Route 67) Friday evening, and the vehicle just kept going, according to Seymour police.

Police said the hit-and-run happened just after 6 p.m. in front of the Klarides Village shopping center. Route 67 will be closed between Swan Ave. and Woodside Ave. for several hours as police investigate.

One victim is in serious condition and the condition of the other victim is not known at this time, Seymour Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi told FOX61.

Police said they are searching for a 2014-2016 Acura MDX with front end and headlight damage on the driver's side. the vehicle was last seen traveling east on Bank Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Seymour police at (203) 881-7601.

