x
Two people, including 10-year-old, shot near Congress Avenue in Waterbury

The injuries sustained by both victims were non-life threatening, according to officials. Anyone with info is asked to call (203) 574-6911.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating Thursday night after two people were shot, including a 10-year-old.

Officers responded to the area of Congress Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a shots fired complaint, and were told two parties were possibly injured.

Evidence of shots fired was discovered in the roadway, but no victims, according to a release.

Two victims arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

A 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 10-year-old child sustained gunshot wounds to the rib area, police said.

According to officials, the injuries sustained by both victims were non-life threatening.

Suspect information was not immediately available, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.

