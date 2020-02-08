Two shot in New London early Sunday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of Shaw St. and Ann St., for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers were met by a large group of people.
Police found a semiconscious gunshot victim in the middle of Ann St. The man was taken to L+M Hospital for treatment. While police were at L+M Hospital investigating the incident, a second man with a gunshot wound arrived at L+M Hospital for medical care.
Police determined that both victims sustained their gunshot wounds while at the event in the area of Shaw St. and Ann St.
Police said the two incidents do not appear to be random acts.
Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).