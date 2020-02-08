Two shot in New London early Sunday

One victim found at the scene, the second was taken to the hospital in private car

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Shaw St. and Ann St., for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers were met by a large group of people.

Police found a semiconscious gunshot victim in the middle of Ann St. The man was taken to L+M Hospital for treatment. While police were at L+M Hospital investigating the incident, a second man with a gunshot wound arrived at L+M Hospital for medical care.

Police determined that both victims sustained their gunshot wounds while at the event in the area of Shaw St. and Ann St.

Police said the two incidents do not appear to be random acts.