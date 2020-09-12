Two Southington schools placed in 'secure mode' during CSP investigation

The superintendent said Kennedy Middle School and Oshana Elementary School were placed in 'secure mode' as a precaution.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Two area schools were placed in 'secure mode' Wednesday morning due to police activity.

Southington Public Schools Superintendent Timothy Connellan said the district was notified that State Police were pursuing vehicle that exited the highway near JFK and then crashed.

According to officials, the driver ran from the scene in the vicinity of the Rails to Trails before leaving the area.

Connellan said Secure School mode means that all classes and activities inside the building continue as usual. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building during that procedure.