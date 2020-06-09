Two Windham Public School staff members test positive for COVID-19

Windham Public School Superintendent Dr. Tracy Youngberg released a statement.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Windham Public School employees were notified Friday, September 4 that two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the staff.

According to a statement released on windhamps.org by Dr. Tracy Youngberg, one case was confirmed at North Windham Elementary School and the other at Windham Middle School. As the two individuals recover, they will not be allowed to return to the schools in efforts to prevent additional exposure. At this time, all staff members have conducted health and safety training that began on August 27th in preparation for back to school day on September 8th.

"We understand that the concerns surrounding COVID-19 transmission is on everyone’s mind. WPS is committed to working closely with our local health department as the authorities in managing public health concerns. We want to ensure our families and staff that we are utilizing mitigation strategies designed to minimize transmission," said Dr. Youngberg

Windham Public Schools have notified the North Central District Health Department of the confirmed cases.

Even though school is not yet in session, a few students have visited Windham Middle and North Windham School by appointment, however, they were not in the same section of the building as the identified cases. To follow NCDHD Contact Tracing Protocol, school nurses were notified of staff members who may have been in direct contact with those infected.