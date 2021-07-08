Gay City State Park swimming closed for water retesting

Gay City in Hebron is being retested for potential contaminants Thursday

HEBRON, Conn. — Gay City State Park’s beach is closed today as the water is being retested for potential contamination. The testing and results will occur Thursday.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park’s swim area in Pomfret is also closed for maintenance.

Water samples collected weekly by DEEP staff are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.