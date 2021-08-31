Two teens injured in shooting on Hazel Street in Hartford

The victims, both 17, were from non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote in that release. Officials said it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter activation alerted them of a shooting that involved two teenagers on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, police responded to the area of Hazel Street just before 4:30 p.m.

As officers canvassed the area, a private vehicle dropped two male victims off at a local hospital.

The victims, both 17, were from non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote in that release.

Officials said it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. It is being handled by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions.

