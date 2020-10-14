Two tractor-trailers involved in fiery crash on I-95

"One tractor trailer with a ruptured saddle tank the second tractor was on fire, we had fully involved cab fire."

A fiery tractor trailer crash caused major traffic problems on I-95 in Stratford Wednesday morning. The northbound side of the highway between exits 32 and 33 was shut down for several hours. Fire officials say they were called to the crash just after 6:30 a.m.

"One tractor trailer with a ruptured saddle tank the second tractor was on fire, we had fully involved cab fire," said Robert Daniel, Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.

Due to the ruptured tank, diesel fuel spilled out onto the highway, and the cleanup also took several hours.

"Connecticut DEEP was called in because of the large spill, there's approximately 300 gallons of diesel fuel," said Daniel.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Daniel says firefighters did not face many problems.

"Probably the biggest challenge was running out of tank water we had to establish a water supply, run it up the on ramp to our

engine 2 which was elevated," he said.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of the highway as well as side streets in the area. It made for a stressful morning commute.

"This morning the traffic was crazy because as soon I was coming up Rt. 8 it was jammed up from this morning's accident on Rt. 8

and then the accident on 95 just impacted everything, just made everything terrible this morning to travel," said Mario Cardona of Seymour. He says, he was late to work because of the traffic.